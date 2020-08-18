Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

The Summer That Never Came

by
Our North Shore summer of 2020 has been a little unusual. But it’ll move down the calendar soon enough. And we’ll look back on these days of viral news and maybe we’ll think, well, at least the weather was nice.

In 1816, summer didn’t come at all. That’s a true story; go ahead, look it up. Imagine, summer took a summer vacation. America, Europe, most of the whole world, lost most of a whole season.

MIKE LUBOW

There was snow in June, frost in August. Crops failed. People were befuddled and bundled up. Skies were sunless and cold. In England, the author Mary Shelley got so depressed about it, she wrote the dark and chilling novel, Frankenstein.

But back to the here and now. Whatever the news of the day sends our way, at least we’ve got our North Shore summer. Dining in outdoor restaurants, socially distanced strolls on tree-lined streets, nature trails, and strolling along our sunny beaches.

The balmy summertime weather of 2020 is ours to enjoy. What if we had to go through this news cycle without it?

This column was adapted by Mike Lubow from his book: Wild Notes: Observations over time about birds and other fleeting things. Available on amazon.com.

