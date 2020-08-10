Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Higher Ground

by
After months of staying close to home and going out masked like a bandit, it feels good to wander wild places with just the birds and the breeze. Explore nature preserves and deserted shorelines. Experience a natural high. Just what the doctor ordered. (Metaphorically speaking; doctors are something you’d rather not think about for the moment).

But the natural high can be stopped short by a four-letter word: “work.” On summer days when you might’ve been wandering through the woods, you’ve been indoors with your nose in a computer. Rather than lazing at a lagoon, you were on a conference call. That four-letter word again.

MIKE LUBOW ILLUSTRATION BY KIRSTEN ULVE

Work. (Or maybe, “Zoom?”) Too bad, because you have herons to confer with at the Chicago Botanic Garden, greenery to enjoy along the Green Bay Trail. And tawny summertime deer, well, everywhere.

Sure, work has good points, money being a main one. But we gotta have priorities. Maybe on the next nice day, close the computer, grab your boots and binoculars.

It’s summer on the Shore, and there’s a natural high waiting out there.

This column was adapted by Mike Lubow from his book: Wild Notes: Observations over time about birds and other fleeting things. Available on amazon.com.

