Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

Al Fresco

by
Leave a Comment

Dining al fresco has always been big on the North Shore. This summer, it’s big by necessity.

Tables are farther apart, but it’s still al fresco, or “fresh air.”

Seeing this brings back memories of carefree days. You take a nostalgic trip in time. You remember picking up a bag of hot dogs and fries from a North Shore hot dog joint on a summer midday in an earlier decade. You take this good stuff to the beach. Ah, the smell of sunscreen and warm sand. You and your group find a table along the breezy lakefront.

MIKE LUBOW ILLUSTRATION BY KIRSTEN ULVE

Bubbling drinks in icy cups, hot dogs with the works, crisp fries. No wonder plump sea gulls were hovering.

After some beach time, you all went to the ice cream shop in town where you got cones and took ‘em to the town square. There, you licked, the cones melted, and now the recollection melts, too.

But that was al fresco, OK. And the al fresco dining you see around today’s Shore brings it back. Relish the memories, as you do your best to enjoy summer safely these days in the “fresh air.”

This column was adapted by Mike Lubow from his book: Wild Notes: Observations over time about birds and other fleeting things. Available on amazon.com.

Today’s top Stories

  • Rey Of Light

    Written by Gregg Shapiro August 06 2020

    Now, more than ever, when there’s so much uncertainty and fear in the world, we need a reason to laugh,…

    Read More

  • Al Fresco

    Written by Mike Lubow August 06 2020

    Dining al fresco has always been big on the North Shore. This summer, it’s big by necessity.

    Tables are farther…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.