Cheers To Summer

THE CUCUMBER CAIPIROSKA
• 1 1/2 ounces Distiller’s Gin No. 6 (or Sol Chamomile Citrus Vodka)
• 3/4 ounce simple syrup
• 4 lime wedges
• 6 cucumber wedges plus 1 wheel for garnish
• fresh oregano (optional)
Muddle lime, cucumber wedges, simple syrup, and oregano in mixing glass. Add vodka and ice, then shake well. Pour shaker contents back into glass. Garnish with cucumber wheel.
BLUEBERRY BASIL LEMONADE
• 1 1/2 ounces North Shore Vodka
• 3 ounces fresh lemonade
• 1/4 ounce simple syrup
• 10 fresh blueberries
• 2 leaves of fresh basil, plus 1 sprig
Muddle blueberries, simple syrup, and basil leaves in a glass;, add ice, then vodka and lemonade. Stir well and garnish with additional sprig of basil.
THE LAKE BLUFF MULE
• 2 ounces North Shore Vodka
• 1/2 a lime
• ginger beer
Fill tall glass with ice. Press lime into glass, and drop lime half into glass. Add vodka and top with ginger beer. Stir quickly with bar spoon. Garnish with a sprig of mint or a lime wedge, as desired.
