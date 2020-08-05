Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

Cheers To Summer

by
Leave a Comment

THE CUCUMBER CAIPIROSKA

• 1 1/2 ounces Distiller’s Gin No. 6 (or Sol Chamomile Citrus Vodka)

• 3/4 ounce simple syrup

• 4 lime wedges

• 6 cucumber wedges plus 1 wheel for garnish

• fresh oregano (optional)

Muddle lime, cucumber wedges, simple syrup, and oregano in mixing glass. Add vodka and ice, then shake well. Pour shaker contents back into glass. Garnish with cucumber wheel.

BLUEBERRY BASIL LEMONADE

• 1 1/2 ounces North Shore Vodka

• 3 ounces fresh lemonade

• 1/4 ounce simple syrup

• 10 fresh blueberries

• 2 leaves of fresh basil, plus 1 sprig

Muddle blueberries, simple syrup, and basil leaves in a glass;, add ice, then vodka and lemonade. Stir well and garnish with additional sprig of basil.

THE LAKE BLUFF MULE

• 2 ounces North Shore Vodka

• 1/2 a lime

• ginger beer

Fill tall glass with ice. Press lime into glass, and drop lime half into glass. Add vodka and top with ginger beer. Stir quickly with bar spoon. Garnish with a sprig of mint or a lime wedge, as desired.

Today’s top Stories

  • Cheers To Summer

    Written by DNS Contributor August 05 2020

    THE CUCUMBER CAIPIROSKA

    • 1 1/2 ounces Distiller’s Gin No. 6 (or Sol Chamomile Citrus Vodka)

    • 3/4 ounce simple…

    Read More

  • Kohl Kids Live

    Written by Kemmie Ryan August 05 2020

    Kohl Children’s Museum re-opened on Saturday, July 25, with a new series of weekly programs after a months-long closure due…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.