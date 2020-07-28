Gingery Watermelon Paletas

SERVES 10 // ACTIVE TIME: 10 MIN // TOTAL TIME: 5 HRS

INGREDIENTS

• 4 cups cubed seedless watermelon (from about half a 5-pound watermelon)

• 1/4 cup plain 2 percent fat or whole Greek yogurt

• 1 teaspoon finely grated peeled ginger

• Pinch of kosher salt • 1/3 cup (or more) sugar

• 1 tablespoon (or more) fresh lime juice

• Special equipment: Ten 3-ounce ice-pop molds and wooden sticks

1. Purée watermelon, yogurt, ginger, salt, 1/3 cup sugar, and 1 tablespoon lime juice in a blender until smooth. Add more sugar and lime juice, if desired. (Purée will taste less sweet once frozen, so err on the sweet side.)

2. Divide purée among ice-pop molds. Freeze until mixture begins to set around edges of molds, 45- 60 minutes. Stir mixture in molds to blend; insert sticks. Freeze until solid, at least 4 hours. Dip molds briefly in hot water to release paletas.

DO AHEAD: Paletas can be made one week ahead.

Keep frozen.

A dollop of yogurt keeps these pops from being too icy, and we love the way the ginger adds a little spice