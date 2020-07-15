Local Defender

A few months ago, you may have never used the words “personal protective equipment” or PPE.

But in the wake of a global pandemic and related local mandates for PPE to be worn in public places, it’s become an essential item for many. So essential, in fact, that the U.S. is facing a shortage of supplies.

In April, Michael Eckert—owner of Waukegan-based Design Phase Inc.— saw the nation’s need for PPE and decided to act.

Eckert’s business creates custom point of purchase displays and branding programs to help retail clients. With many retail businesses temporarily closed due to the shelter-in-place order in Illinois, Eckert decided to pivot his current business. He converted his skilled workforce of designers and innovators and started a new division called DP medproducts.

DP medproducts makes custom face shields using lightweight recyclable materials. The shields are designed for complete protection against spray, splatter, droplets, dust, oil, and smoke. All shields are designed with a sustainable approach in mind and are reusable. While protection is superior, DP medproducts face shield, DP Defender, was also created with comfort in mind.

Highland Park-based dentist Dr. Thomas Fiocchi tested the product and shares, “As a dentist, I need to be able to wear a face shield and use my loupes with a light attachment at the same time when working on my patients. No other shield that I know of allows me to do that except the DP Defender.”

DP medproducts face shields are now available to anyone in the market, but upon completion of the first prototype, Eckert immediately donated his product to workers on the frontlines— dentists, doctors, hair salons, and local store owners.

Emergency medicine physician Dr. Bob Vottero also approves of the new face shield, mentioning, “The face shield has been wonderful! It’s sturdy, easy to clean, and protective. I call it the ‘Cadillac’ of face shields.”

So, what makes DP medproducts different?

Perhaps Eckert says it best: “What sets us apart from other companies is the importance of family, passion, and the ability to think outside the box. We’ve built DP medproducts from the ground up—all because of the hard work of my family members and fellow employees based on the North Shore.”

Although we may not be sure when PPE will no longer be needed, local companies like DP medproducts will continue to create innovative products to keep people safe.

The DP Defender can be ordered directly through DP medproducts. For more information on DP medproducts inc and to order, visit dp-medproducts.com.