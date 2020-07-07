A Sweet & Succulent Summer

PEACH CRISP

SERVES 6 // ACTIVE TIME: 30 MINUTES // TOTAL TIME: 90 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granola without dried fruit

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter, softened

3 lbs. peaches, peeled & sliced 3/4 inch thick

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

Accompaniment: vanilla-bean ice cream

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Stir together sugar, flour, granola, spices, and salt in a bowl, then work in butter with a pastry blender or your fingertips until mixture forms small clumps.

3. Spread peaches in a lightly buttered 13- by 9-inch (2 1/2- to 3-quart) baking dish. Toss peaches with juice and top with crumb mixture.

4. Bake in middle of oven until topping is golden and peaches are tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool slightly and serve warm.

Cooks’ note: To peel fresh peaches, cut an X in the end opposite the stem and immerse in boiling water 10 seconds.