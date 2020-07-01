Gorgeous, healthy gardens rely on busy pollinators. Think of yourself as the ultimate matchmaker: choosing a variety of flowers and herbs that bloom from early spring through late autumn will provide nutrients for a bee’s entire lifecycle. You will be richly rewarded for your thoughtfulness with thriving beds and borders.

Planting flowers with easy access to pollen and nectar will also encourage bees to linger in your garden. Below you will find a list of blooms that entice throughout the seasons:

SPRING:

Snowdrop, Crocus, Grape Hyacinth, Pansy, Fritillaria, Hellebore, Phlox, Peony, Chive, Mint, Allium

SUMMER:

Poppy, Milkweed, Snapdragon, Daisy, Bee Balm, Cosmos, Foxglove, Marigold, Nasturtium, Single and Semi-Double Rose Varieties, Lavender, Catmint, Delphinium

FALL:

Aster, Zinnia, Sedum, Borage (Starflower), Anise Hyssop, Black-Eyed Susan, Oregano, Thyme

Two more important factors in creating a garden full of buzzy pollinators are keeping your garden chemical-free (herbicides and pesticides are toxic to bees) and choosing non-hybridized plants.

Non-hybridized plants produce very little nectar or pollen and therefore have less to offer. If you need an assist in keeping detrimental insects at bay, beneficial species of ladybugs will help and are readily available online.