Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

The Buzz

by
Leave a Comment

Gorgeous, healthy gardens rely on busy pollinators. Think of yourself as the ultimate matchmaker: choosing a variety of flowers and herbs that bloom from early spring through late autumn will provide nutrients for a bee’s entire lifecycle. You will be richly rewarded for your thoughtfulness with thriving beds and borders.

Planting flowers with easy access to pollen and nectar will also encourage bees to linger in your garden. Below you will find a list of blooms that entice throughout the seasons:

SPRING:

Snowdrop, Crocus, Grape Hyacinth, Pansy, Fritillaria, Hellebore, Phlox, Peony, Chive, Mint, Allium

SUMMER:

Poppy, Milkweed, Snapdragon, Daisy, Bee Balm, Cosmos, Foxglove, Marigold, Nasturtium, Single and Semi-Double Rose Varieties, Lavender, Catmint, Delphinium

FALL:

Aster, Zinnia, Sedum, Borage (Starflower), Anise Hyssop, Black-Eyed Susan, Oregano, Thyme

Zinnia

Two more important factors in creating a garden full of buzzy pollinators are keeping your garden chemical-free (herbicides and pesticides are toxic to bees) and choosing non-hybridized plants.

Non-hybridized plants produce very little nectar or pollen and therefore have less to offer. If you need an assist in keeping detrimental insects at bay, beneficial species of ladybugs will help and are readily available online.

Cosmos

Red Poppy

Scarlet Bee Balm

Orange French Marigold

New England Aster

Black-Eyed Susan

Marguerite Daisy

Snapdragon

Purple Sensation Allium

Grape Hyacinth

Delphinium

Borage

Today’s top Stories

  • The Buzz

    Written by DNS Contributor July 01 2020

    Gorgeous, healthy gardens rely on busy pollinators. Think of yourself as the ultimate matchmaker: choosing a variety of flowers and…

    Read More

  • Pursuit Of Purpose

    Written by Bill McLean June 30 2020

    The world was crying in the wake of George Floyd’s death earlier this month.

    So the Rev. Wayne A. Gary…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.