You might think you’d have to go deep into the remote wilderness to spot some serious wildlife. Then you drive along a residential North Shore street not far from our lakefront beaches and you see a Bald Eagle soar low over the trees.

Huh? No doubts.

Monster wingspan. Big dark brown body. White head. White fanned-out tail. Once again, birds remind you that they’re going to be where you find them. Or where they find you. You could hike the far-off North Woods, get bit by bugs, risk a bear encounter, tear your clothes on thorns, twist your ankle on a loose rock, and still never see a wild Bald Eagle. You’d go to rugged places anyway. Eagles aren’t the only reason.

When you’re in the wilderness, you’re back where you came from. Gives you a good feeling. But the North Shore is also where you came from. It gives you a good feeling, too. And sometimes it gives you a rare and unexpected sighting. Like that big bad bald eagle soaring above your hometown.

Well, it’s a free country. Why shouldn’t this bird be here? Especially this bird.

This column was adapted by Mike Lubow from his book: Wild Notes: Observations over time about birds and other fleeting things. Available on amazon.com.