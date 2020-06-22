Move Freely

Living with pain can feel like a debilitating experience. Nothing is worse than feeling great mentally, but physically feeling held back from life because of knee, hip, shoulder, or back pain.

As we begin our post COVID-19 stay-athome lives, many local residents are beginning to resume physical activity like going for walks, going to the gym, or playing golf. With multiple locations throughout the Chicago area including a newly opened center in Glenview, Pain Relief Institute (PRI) is here to help get you back in the swing of things quickly and pain free. Additionally, many local residents have been forced to postpone their elective surgeries or procedures due to the pandemic.

PRI would like to help. With the assistance of PRI’s research partners and distributors, PRI has procured $200,000 in donated Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) kits to aid residents in the community in getting pain relief without the use of steroid injections for joint pain, epidurals for spinal pain, and prescription medication. PRP is patient-friendly with treatments that do not increase risk to COVID-19 by suppressing immune function and also do not negatively affect the integrity of the joint, like steroid injections often do.

PRP is a completely natural biologic that is derived from the patient’s own blood via a blood draw and takes less than 15 minutes to administer. The average cost of PRP in the Chicagoland area is approximately $700. We completely understand the financial impact that COVID-19 has taken on area residents so we are excited to be offering PRP at no cost for qualified patients. PRI is also proud to be the only group in Chicagoland offering regenerative options for back and joint pain that is covered by Medicare and insurance for qualified patients.

Through research partnerships with biologics labs and data analysis partnerships, PRI is maintaining its mission to stay on the forefront of advanced medicine and to make cutting edge regenerative medicine accessible to Chicago area residents.

To learn more about the services offered at Pain Relief Institute or to schedule an appointment at one of PRI’s Chicago area clinics or a TeleHealth consultation call 847-243-6041 or visit painfreepainrelief.com.