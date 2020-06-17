Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

Glorious Gardens

by
Leave a Comment

The past few months have been incredibly stressful for most; luckily the Chicago Botanic Garden (CBG) in Glencoe, in partnership with NorthShore University HealthSystem, is working to bring peace and healing to the area. CBG recently announced its limited reopening beginning June 9. Better yet, its free to all, but preregistration is required.

Visitors can now visit CBG for a perimeter walk to admire the magnificent plants, flowers, and more. The 2.3-mile loop runs along paved roads and paths and includes close-up views of spring blooms in Dixon Prairie and the McDonald Woods. Guests are asked to follow social distancing guidelines during the walk, and the Visitor Center and buildings will not be open at this time, but there is plenty to see along the path. CBG has set up a set of frequently asked questions to help guide visitors through their visit and the new guidelines in place.

Allium Giganteum in bloom this spring at the Chicago Botanic Garden PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF CHICAGO BOTANIC GARDEN

CBG has also announced a larger reopening for June 24. Although, this date may change based on guidelines from health authorities and public officials, the garden is certainly hopeful to bring the magic of nature back to the community.

If you can’t make it to the garden quite yet, there are also an abundance of online classes being hosted by CBG right now. From “Tai Chi Sun-Style” and “Photographing in Natural Light” to “Purple-and Gold-Leafed Plants” and “Pairing Annuals with Perennials,” enthusiasts of all levels certainly have something to see at chicagobotanic.org.

The Chicago Botanic Garden opened more than 45 years ago and has developed into one of the world’s most beautiful living museums. The center boasts 27 lush gardens and four natural areas, many of which can be seen on the perimeter walk. Among the gardens is the renowned Bonsai Collection, which is a must-see.

Flowers in bloom in the McDonalds Woods can be seen on the perimeter walk. PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF CHICAGO BOTANIC GARDEN

The perimeter walks will take place on the hour between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 14 through 21, and between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 22 and 23. CBG closes at 8 p.m.

For more information on the perimeter walk and the Chicago Botanic Garden’s upcoming programs and opening, visit chicagobotanic.org.

Today’s top Stories

  • Unstoppable

    Written by Mindy Kovco June 18 2020

    Like many other charitable organizations on the North Shore, The Junior Board of the Auxiliary of The Woman’s Board of…

    Read More

  • Glorious Gardens

    Written by Kemmie Ryan June 17 2020

    The past few months have been incredibly stressful for most; luckily the Chicago Botanic Garden (CBG) in Glencoe, in partnership…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.