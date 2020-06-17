Glorious Gardens

The past few months have been incredibly stressful for most; luckily the Chicago Botanic Garden (CBG) in Glencoe, in partnership with NorthShore University HealthSystem, is working to bring peace and healing to the area. CBG recently announced its limited reopening beginning June 9. Better yet, its free to all, but preregistration is required.

Visitors can now visit CBG for a perimeter walk to admire the magnificent plants, flowers, and more. The 2.3-mile loop runs along paved roads and paths and includes close-up views of spring blooms in Dixon Prairie and the McDonald Woods. Guests are asked to follow social distancing guidelines during the walk, and the Visitor Center and buildings will not be open at this time, but there is plenty to see along the path. CBG has set up a set of frequently asked questions to help guide visitors through their visit and the new guidelines in place.

CBG has also announced a larger reopening for June 24. Although, this date may change based on guidelines from health authorities and public officials, the garden is certainly hopeful to bring the magic of nature back to the community.

If you can’t make it to the garden quite yet, there are also an abundance of online classes being hosted by CBG right now. From “Tai Chi Sun-Style” and “Photographing in Natural Light” to “Purple-and Gold-Leafed Plants” and “Pairing Annuals with Perennials,” enthusiasts of all levels certainly have something to see at chicagobotanic.org.

The Chicago Botanic Garden opened more than 45 years ago and has developed into one of the world’s most beautiful living museums. The center boasts 27 lush gardens and four natural areas, many of which can be seen on the perimeter walk. Among the gardens is the renowned Bonsai Collection, which is a must-see.

The perimeter walks will take place on the hour between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 14 through 21, and between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 22 and 23. CBG closes at 8 p.m.

For more information on the perimeter walk and the Chicago Botanic Garden’s upcoming programs and opening, visit chicagobotanic.org.