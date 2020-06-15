Flat Zucchini Omelet

MAKES 1 serving • ACTIVE TIME: 20 MINUTES

TOTAL TIME: 1 HOUR 15 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS

1 pound small zucchini

1 3/4 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh marjoram flowers or leaves, or a pinch of dried marjoram

2 large eggs

1 large pinch black pepper

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1. Trim ends of zucchini, then coarsely grate on large holes of a box grater. Toss zucchini with 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl and let stand 30 minutes 2. Transfer zucchini to a colander, then firmly squeeze handfuls to remove excess liquid 3. Heat olive oil in a 10-inch heavy skillet over moderately high heat until hot but not smoking and sauté zucchini, stirring until golden, 6 to 7 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and stir in marjoram, then let mixture cool to warm, about 15 minutes 4. Lightly beat eggs with zucchini, pepper, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl, using a fork 5. Heat butter in a 7- to 8-inch nonstick skillet over moderately high heat until foam subsides and butter has a nutty fragrance. Add egg mixture, distributing zucchini evenly with a heatproof rubber spatula, and cook, lifting up egg around edges occasionally to let any uncooked egg flow underneath, until egg mixture is set around edge, about 1 minute 6. Reduce heat to moderately low and cook omelet until softly set but top is still moist, about 3 minutes 7. Shake skillet to loosen omelet from pan, then slide omelet onto a large plate 8. Wearing oven mitts, invert skillet over omelet, then holding skillet and plate together invert omelet, browned side up, into skillet. Cook omelet until underside is set, about 1 minute, then slide omelet onto a serving plate. Serve at room temperature once cool.