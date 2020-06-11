Haute Properties

The arrival of warm weather—along with most of Illinois being at least marginally open under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan—means people are ready to get out of the house. Some might be ready to get into a new one.

While parts of the economy slowed to a snail’s pace this spring, the real estate market kept humming along. Virtual showings and virtual closings took place, and plenty of new properties came on the market, some at desirable prices, some under the million dollar mark. A survey of local realtors and brokers yielded an impressive list of properties currently for sale.

We kick off June with a real estate market report that spotlights the best deals on the market right now. With summer right around the corner, we take a peek inside some amazing North Shore homes that are priced to sell:

Jamie Roth, a broker with Engel & Völkers in Winnetka has listed 1041 Brittany Road in Highland Park. Built in 1930, the house was designed by Ames Ross, who also designed the Bob O Link Golf Club. Ross’s wife was originally from Brittany, France and the home includes many items imported from France that cannot be replicated.

The home has been extensively renovated since the last purchase. Vintage character and irreplaceable architectural details unite with a new kitchen, bathrooms, and floor plan on a gorgeous .48- acre lot in a premier East Highland Park location.

A magnificent kitchen—with huge island, walk-in pantry, two dishwashers, high-end appliances, quartz counters, and breakfast room—opens to an outstanding great room overlooking the brick patio and yard. The home features a fabulous master suite with huge walk-in closet, updated luxury bath with radiant heat, and marble steam shower.

A gorgeous dining room with French walnut paneling and fireplace is surrounded with slate, and a first-floor guest suite has an updated bathroom and separate entry. The first floor also includes a beautiful office and three additional, large bedrooms, two with en suite, updated baths. The home is within walking distance of downtown Highland Park, the Metra, beaches, and parks.

For more information, contact Jamie Roth at 847-219-6400, premierlistingshowcase.com/ agentSites/website1452/.

Compass agent Howard Meyers is currently listing 404 Woodley Woods Road in Winnetka. The exceptional renovation of this custom Hemphill home creates the ideal expansive floor plan for daily living on an acre lot situated in a private cul-de-sac.

The kitchen/family room has been completely gutted to create a flowing open space. The chef ‘s kitchen features custom “Plain and Fancy” cabinets, quartz countertops, a huge 62″ x 101″ island and Subzero and Wolf appliances; and it opens to a jaw-dropping family room featuring a coffered ceiling and gas fireplace with marble surround.

A substantial first floor includes a gracious dining room, grand living room with gas fireplace; large, private, and sophisticated paneled library/office with gas fireplace and additional loft; guest powder room; a very large mudroom with cubbies; closet and walk-in pantry; first floor laundry; and a second powder room.

A private master suite with elegant master bath and two walk-in closets plus four additional large second floor bedrooms and two more baths complete the second floor. All bedrooms have new bamboo hardwood flooring. Together, the first and second floor offer more than 5,000-square-feet of living space.

Additional finished space on the lower level includes a great playroom, a sixth bedroom with full bathroom and a sauna, fabulous workshop, and substantial storage. An attached 3-car garage provides plenty of parking and storage space.

The home has many infrastructure improvements/upgrades including new hardwood flooring, custom millwork, wainscoting, custom lighting, landscaping in front and back yards, HVAC, drain tile, new window wells, and new oversized gutters and downspouts. The convenient location is close to shopping and offers easy highway access.

For more information, contact Howard Meyers at 847-778-1394, compass.com/agents/ howard-meyers/.

Head over to Highland Park and check out 1981 Partridge Lane. Ted Pickus of @properties has listed a home that feels like a modern piece of art. The highly acclaimed architect and Interior Design Hall of Fame Inductee, Neil Frankel, designed the interior renovation of roughly 5,500-square-feet to create open, airy rooms with abundant natural light and beautiful views of nature.

The floor plans are efficient and functional with generous amounts of entertainment space and fantastic aesthetic details, both inside and out. The first floor features beautiful granite on the floors, walls, and countertops. A private first floor master suite includes a sitting area, multiple showers, water closets, sinks, and clothes closets. The second floor includes three additional bedrooms and three full baths. The third floor features an office/den. The exterior includes a gorgeous backyard that backs up to a park with a gazebo and in-ground pool.

For more information, contact Ted Pickus at 847-417-0520, atproperties.com/agents/tedpickus.

Louise Eichelberger, @properties broker, has just listed 835 Lake Avenue in Winnetka. The handsome home has been owned by a prominent, large family for more than 60 years, and the adult children who grew up there (whose own children are now adults), are now selling it as their parents’ estate.

Located on a prime 1/3-acre in soughtafter East Wilmette, this solidly built red brick home features large rooms, high ceilings, exceptional millwork, and a grand foyer with impressive staircase and beautiful hardwood flooring. The huge living room has a lovely fireplace, and opens to a welcoming porch. A stunning large dining room, family room, and the large, bright kitchen complete the first floor. There are six bedrooms on two floors.

“It was a treat to hear the family talk about which bedroom was whose and to hear about some of the adventures and shenanigans in this much-loved, well-cared for home,” Eichelberger says.

The home is close to the beach, schools, village, and train.

For more information, contact Louise Eichelberger at 847-612-3347, atproperties.com/ agents/4332/louise-eichelberger

In Northfield, @properties broker Lori Neuschel has listed a wonderful home on more than an acre of professionally landscaped grounds. The smart layout offers ranch-style living space with a master suite, additional bedroom, and office, all on the first floor.

The home, at 241 Sunset Ridge Road, beautifully extends into a second floor that features two additional large bedrooms, guest bathroom, bonus room, and an oversized hall and landing, which is perfect for kids or guests. This home has been extensively updated including new elegant hardwood flooring on the main level, new master bath, new hall bath, and new marble foyer flooring. The interior and exterior are both freshly painted.

The foyer features marble floors and leads to a gracious sun-filled living room with wood burning fireplace, and a formal dining room with wainscoting. The recently renovated kitchen opens into a huge family room with a vaulted ceiling, second fireplace, and floorto-ceiling windows overlooking an in-ground pool, cabana, and expansive backyard.

The first floor includes a master suite with a brand new master bath, a second bedroom and office (which can also be a third bedroom), a renovated full bath, laundry/ mudroom and attached 2-car garage. A finished attic offers great storage. The home is a short distance to exceptionally ranked Northfield School District 29 schools, feeding into New Trier High School.

For more information, contact Lori Neuschel, 847-226-5794, atproperties.com/agents/2597/ lori-neuschel.

Two listings in HIghland Park from The WexlerGault Group feature plenty of outdoor space that can be built out and customized to owners’ preferences. 1730 Ridge Road is a classic English Tudor located on two acres in Highland Park. The five bedroom, fourand-a-half bath home has been completely updated and fuses historic architecture with modern luxury. A stunning, high-end kitchen includes custom cabinetry, professional stainless steel appliances, marble counters, a huge island, and eat-in area with banquette.

The first floor showcases the original wood-paneled family room, formal dining room, and a private office with fireplace and powder room. The sunroom overlooks landscaped grounds and a pool and patio. A second floor private master suite features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and luxurious marble bath with large shower, soaking tub, and double sinks; plus four additional bedrooms that share two Jack-and-Jill baths.

The house has an upstairs laundry room, and a lower level includes recreation/game room and full bath. A mudroom is accessible from a two-car heated garage and the property includes a two-car detached garage for additional parking and storage. The house is an entertainer’s dream with professionally landscaped grounds, pool, pool house, and tennis court.

1830 Spruce Street in Highland Park is a custom-built contemporary home on almost an acre of land backing up to Olson Park in desirable Sherwood Forest. It features an open floor plan with high ceilings, natural light, hardwood floors, and streamlined millwork. A brand new cook’s kitchen features white cabinetry, quartz counters, an island, stainless appliances, and eat-in area.

A large, heated three-season porch is located just off the kitchen. The first floor features a formal entry with skylight, living room with fireplace, formal dining room with butler’s pantry, private office and family room with fireplace, built-ins, and floor to ceilings windows overlooking the yard.

The house includes a mudroom with laundry and a half bath, both located directly off of a three-and-a-half car garage. The master suite includes a private balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet, a limestone bath with double sinks, whirlpool tub, and separate shower and commode closet.

The house has four additional large bedrooms, both with Jack-and-Jill baths. The lower level includes a recreation room with wet bar, exercise room, two guest bedrooms, full bath, and ample storage. The property sits on a park-like setting with professionally landscaped yard, bluestone patio, and a screened-in porch.

For more information contact The WexlerGault Group at 312-446-6666, thewexlergaultgroup.com.