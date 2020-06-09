Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

A Living Stop Sign

C’mon, a common cardinal is a knockout. It’s not officially called a common cardinal. Bird experts call it a “northern cardinal.” Just the same, it’s pretty common. And that’s the problem. As you spend time quarantining at home, or taking solo walks on North Shore nature trails, you’re seeing cardinals. A lot. You don’t give them a second thought. But wait! Give them a second thought.

ILLUSTRATION BY KIRSTEN ULVE

If this exact bird were hardly ever seen, like some rain forest rarity that got lost and showed up around here by accident, you’d notice. You’d tell people. Not just because a cardinal’s got a prehistoriclooking pointy crest, or because of its musical chirps, but because it’s completely bright red!

This bird is a living stop sign. Why the ho-hum attitude when we see it outside our kitchen window? Simple: because it’s a “common” cardinal. A regular resident around here. We’ve all become kinda “cardinal desensitized.” Maybe we could find a cure for this condition. (First, we need a cure for something else that’s going around, but let’s not get into that subject!). Meanwhile, enjoy bird watching these days, and those knockout cardinals on the North Shore.

This column was adapted by Mike Lubow from his book: Wild Notes: Observations over time about birds and other fleeting things. Available on amazon. com.

