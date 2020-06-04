With unemployment numbers skyrocketing by the week due to Covid-19, Campus2Career Transition Services (C2C) has launched a new coaching service to assist individuals looking for new employment opportunities or who may want to pivot careers based on long-term changes in their industries.

Launched more than 10 years ago, C2C has focused on preparing college graduates for the workforce. Through coaching, résumé preparation, interview prep, and network building, C2C has a 98 percent record of placing new graduates in the industry of their choice. The company is now offering a limited version of its coaching services to help individuals, who have already started their careers.

“We know the jobs landscape is going to look a lot different when the economy fully opens up and people go back to work,” says Frank Schroeder, C2C’s Founder and CEO. “Our coaches and network of advisors are second-to-none, and we feel we can help a lot of individuals whose jobs have been impacted by Covid-19.”

Research shows that college graduates who get a first job that pays in the low $50,000s will earn more than three times as much in the first ten years as graduates who get first jobs paying in the low $20,000s. The difference can be nearly $2 million over the course of a single career.

For individuals looking for a new job, or wanting to restart their careers in a new industr y, the same idea applies. Getting the best— and the best paying—job at any point in a career will make an exponential difference over time.

“While we continue to achieve a strong success record helping position college graduates to find great jobs, our coaching and other services can be of value to those whose careers are already underway,” Shroeder says. “Especially coming out of a crisis situation like Covid-19, we can help qualified individuals recalibrate and reenergize their careers.”

Schroeder notes that C2C was launched after the 2008 recession when he saw an opportunity to lend the substantial business network, which he developed over the course of his long career in business, to help graduates transition f rom college life to office life in what proved to be a tight job market.

“There are some similarities between the current crisis and what we saw after the recession, especially the uncertainty of the future,” Schroeder says. “Because we were able to be successful after the recession, we feel we’re well positioned to help individuals get their careers back on track during and after the Covid-19 crisis.”

C2C 2.0 will focus on providing coaching services, including an assessment of clients’ careers and gaining an understanding of their current situation and career goals. The company remains well positioned to help with resume preparation and assisting clients with expanding their business networks.

“We maintain a very strong roster of coaches and business advisors and they stand ready to help individuals who have been impacted by Covid-19 and who have the desire to be prepared for the new employment landscape,” Schroeder says. “The job market is— and will continue to be—intensely competitive, and we feel our clients are wellprepared to win.”

Campus2Career can be reached at 312-343-5593 and [email protected]