Market Days

With many large gatherings shut down for the 2020 season, North Shore residents will be thrilled to know that the Ravinia Farmers Market will still open on June 3.

Ravinia is the first local market to implement a one-way pedestrian walkway to assure safety, social distancing, and a smooth traffic flow. Six-foot separation markings will be also be indicated on the ground.

As an added service, an online portal to preview a list of purveyors, products, and pricing will enable the public to pre-purchase for quick pickup at curbside without entering the market, or for quick pickup and payment at the vendor booths.

This new online resource for both vendors and customers provides quick and easy shopping. Unlike in previous years, customers now have the ability to visit raviniafarmersmarket.com to preview a list of vendors, what they are selling, and the market layout.

Pre-ordering allows for quick customer pickup from the vendors as they walk through the new market site; or, for those who do not feel comfortable walking the market, they can pre-purchase online and request to pickup at the advance preorder Will Call tent located at the farmers market entrance on Roger Williams and Dean avenues.

Customers will also have the opportunity to pre-purchase items from new Ravinia Farmers Market vendors that may not be able to be on-site.

Ravinia Farmers Market staff will be on-site to make sure all new COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions are followed:

• All vendors and attendees must wear facemasks.

• Sanitization stations will be set up at the entry and exit gates.

• The purchasing process will be simple without any hand-to-hand contact.

• Shoppers will not be allowed to touch items.

• Vendors and attendees must maintain a 6-foot distance.

• Vendors will present products, bag them, and set the order on the front table.

• Customers will pay and then pick up the purchases.

• In order to be prepared with exact change, most prices will be listed on the website prior to the market.

• To ensure safety between each transaction, the vendors will wipe clean all cross-contamination areas, work surfaces, supplies, and areas around where payment was made.

The market will run Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with priority shopping hours for highrisk shoppers from 7 to 8 a.m.

For more information, visit raviniafarmersmarket. com.