Never Alone

In the age of social distancing, the amount of time spent alone can become stressful and lonely. Even for people with a household larger than just themselves, they may be suffering from mental strain as their world has been turned upside down from the pandemic and Stay-at-Home Order in Illinois.

To help community members combat the strain, the Village of Wilmette has partnered with New Trier Township to compile a host of mental health resources. On its website, wilmette.com, residents can find a regularly updated page specifically dedicated to COVID-19 resources for all members of the community—students, parents, seniors, teachers, and more.

Among the resources listed are exercise apps, YouTube videos, crisis hotlines, support groups and agencies, and webinars. We’ve compiled a list of some of the resources below but readers who are interested in learning more should visit wilmette.com/villagemanagers-office/covid-19-information-response-and-resources/covid19-community-response/covid-19-resident-resources.

AGENCIES:

• Family Institute at Northwestern, family-institute.org

• Family Service Center, familyservicecenter.com

• Family Service of Glencoe, familyserviceofglencoe.org

• GYS – Glencoe Youth Services, glencoesyouthservices.org

• Haven Youth & Family Services, havenforyouth.org

• Jewish Child and Family Services, jcfs.org

• Josselyn Center, josselyn.org

• Metropolitan Family Services, metrofamily.org

• NAMI – Cook County North Suburban, namiccns.org

• North Shore Family Services, northshorefamilyservices.com

• Omni Youth Services, omniyouth.org

• Peer Services, peerservices.org

• Warming House, warminghouse.org

• Willow House, willowhouse.org

• Winnetka Youth Organization, winnetkayo.org

• Youth Services of Glenview, ysgn.org

• Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center, zcenter.org

WEBINARS:

• CASEL Parent and Teacher webinars, casel.org/covid-resources

TELEHEALTH AND HOSPITALS:

• Counseling Center for the North Shore, ccns.org

• Advocate Lutheran General Hospital – Park Ridge, advocatehealth.com/education/residency-opportunities/advocate-lgh/lgh-residency-programs/psychiatry-residency/psychiatric-services

• AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital – Hoffman Estates, amitahealth.org/our-locations/hospitals/ amita-health-alexian-brothers-behavioral-health-hospital-hoffmanestates

• Hazelden, hazelden.org

• Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, luriechildrens. org/en/specialties-conditions/pediatric-psychiatrist-psychologist

• Northwestern Medicine, nm.org/locations/norman-and-idastone-institute-of-psychiatry-inpatient

• NorthShore University HealthSystem, northshore.org/psychiatry-behavioral-sciences

• Northwest Community Behavioral Health – Arlington Heights, nch.org

• Rogers Behavioral Health, rogersbh.org

• Rosecrance, rosecrance.org

• Rush University Medical Center, rush.edu/services/psychiatryand-behavioral-sciences

TECHNOLOGY AND APPS:

• Educational Technology and Mobile Learning, educatorstechnology.com/2016/01/a-handy-chart-featuring-over-30-ipad.html

• Emotions Anonymous, emotionsanonymous.org

• New Trier High School Resources, newtrier.k12.il.us/Student_ Services/Student_Health/COVID19/Mental_Health_Resources

• NorthShore YMCA, nsymca.org/YouTube-virtual-wellness

CRISIS HOTLINES AND CENTERS:

• CALL4CALM, Text TALK or HABLAR to 552020

• Depression Chat Rooms, depression-chat-rooms.org

• Disaster Distress Helpline, 800-985-5990

• Erika’s Lighthouse, erikaslighthouse.org

• Haven Youth & Family Services, havenforyouth.org

• IMAlive, chat online at imalive.org

• NAMI- Cook County North Suburban, namiccns.org

• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-TALK

• One Mind Campaign, theiacp.org/projects/one-mind-campaign

• Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

• TEEN LINE, Text TEEN to 839863

• The Children’s Advocacy Center, cachelps.org

• The Harbour, Inc., theharbour.org

• The Trevor Project, 866-488-7386 or text START to 678678

• Trans Line, 877-565-8860

• YouthLine, 877-968-8491 or text teen2teen to 839863

• Veteran’s Crisis Line, 800-273-8255, text 838255, or chat at veteranscrisisline.net

• YWCA Evanston/North Shore, mcgawymca.org