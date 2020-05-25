Not That Word Again!

Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Another stay-at-home day in the era of Covid-19. But spring is here so you can enjoy backyard bird watching through a window, or from a patio chair. You bring extra seeds to your feeders, anticipating fun views, a way to take your mind off the challenge of quarantine living. But then your bag of birdseed breaks, splattering five pounds of the stuff all over your lawn! Well, okay. It’s nesting season and you figure birds could use some extra, even if it’s a mess. Pretty soon the seeds get noticed. Birds come in droves. Droves attract more droves. Numbers soar. Hey, that reminds you of something, but what?

No matter. You see sparrows, goldfinches, jays, crows, cardinals. Cool. And on the ground, squirrels, herds of squirrels. You realize the increasing activity in your backyard is growing exponentially. This is what happens to a clever YouTube video, an internet joke, or a suddenly hot song. The numbers spiral and it goes, what’s the word? Oh yeah, it goes “viral.” Wait. That’s not a word you want to be reminded of on this pretty morning. Oh well, better that it has to do with backyard birds than … no more said.

This column was adapted by Mike Lubow from his book: Wild Notes: Observations over time about birds and other fleeting things. Available on amazon.com.

