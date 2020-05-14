Virtually Everything

It’s probably been a while since your last class or movie theater experience, but quality learning and entertainment are still available. Through Virtually Gorton, and Virtual Theater at Gorton Community Center in Lake Forest, families have access to a variety of films, classes, and events. Here’s a round-up of the upcoming May events to look for:

• WEEKDAY MORNINGS: Mornings with Tom Chapin and the Chapin Sisters

Papa Tom and his daughters perform a range of songs from Tom’s 13 classic children’s music albums. Grab the little ones and join the fun.

• MAY 9: Virtual Theater: The Times of Bill Cunningham

Told through the iconic street photographer and fashion historian’s own words, Bill Cunningham’s photos come to life in this film. The film is available for a three-day rental online.

• MAY 9: Virtual Theater: Corpus Christi

Nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature, and directed by Jan Komasa, this film shares 20-year-old Daniel’s story. After being released from a juvenile prison and sent to a small village to work as a manual laborer, he is mistakenly taken for a priest. His passion and charisma inspire the community but also bring suspicion. The film is available for a three-day rental online.

• MAY 9: Tai Chi with Ken

Join Tai Chi expert Ken via Zoom for an exercise in balance and body awareness to promote energy, stress relief, harmony, and concentration. In the current climate, it’s a must!

• MAY 9: Active Online Improv for Adults!

Try something new and learn some improv basics online. The class will include games, exercises, and social interaction.

• MAY 9 & 10: Virtual Theater: And Then We Danced

Follow devoted dancer Merab as he navigates the National Georgian Ensemble after the arrival of gifted dancer and rival Irakli. The film is available for a two-day rental online.

• MAY 9 & 10: Virtual Theater: The Booksellers

Take a look inside the small but fascinating world of antiquarian booksellers. The film is available for a three-day rental online.

• MAY 10: Mother’s Day Brunch for Kids

Gorton’s Kristin Ryan hosts a special Saturday morning brunch via Zoom. Kids will learn how to make baked goods that are gluten-free or dairy-free.

• MAY 11: PASTA Performs Puss in Boots

Performing Arts Student Theatre Academy (PASTA) presents Puss in Boots, an adaptation of the fairytale, where Kelly receives an inheritance of two dollars and a cat who can speak. The cat asks for a pair of magnificent boots, and in exchange, he will earn a fantastic living for Kelly. The adventure continues as he is determined to succeed. This class, held entirely through Zoom, is meant for ages 8 to 14. Classes will take place on Monday and Wednesday, followed by a Friday performance that will be recorded and can be shared with family and friends.

• MAY 12: Baking for Kids

Cooking instructor Kristin Ryan is back with a recipe for Chocolate Celebration Cake. Join in and make a sweet treat from home.

• MAY 13 & 20: Power Meditation with Hollis

Hollis Blume leads you through simple breathing techniques and easy-to-learn meditation via Zoom.

• MAY 14 & 28: The Magic Parlour Show, starring Dennis Watkins

Downtown Chicago’s longest running magic show goes virtual. Third-generation magician and mentalist, Dennis Watkins shares one-ofa-kind entertainment. You don’t even have to leave your couch.

• MAY 16: Cooking Italian for Kids Learn to make Parmigiana! with chef Kristin Ryan. Look for the shopping list via email after registration.

• MAY 20: Camera Phone Photography with Kerri Sherman

Local photographer, Kerri Sherman, shares the beauty of photography without all of the fancy setup. Using your phone’s camera; SNAPSEED, an app you must download before the class; a place mat; white paper; and a lettuce leaf or piece of fruit; you’ll be feeling creative in no time.

