Delightful Dahlias

Spring is here and gardeners are rejoicing, although finding the perfect plants may be a bit different this year.

In past years, the ever-popular Central States Dahlia Society’s (CSDS) May plant sale at the Chicago Botanic Garden has served as an opportunity to find the perfect blooms. Typically, several hundred enthusiasts walk away with nearly 1,500 American Dahlia Society registered plants, making the sale one of the Chicago Botanic Garden’s most popular events. This year CSDS decided to proceed with the sale, but because the Chicago Botanic Garden is closed due to the stay-at-home mandate, members have organized an online, pop-up sale.

Customers can order directly online and view a gallery of the available varieties from home. Plants are $7 each and with more than 80 individual varieties, there is something for everyone. If you aren’t sure which to choose, CSDS is also offering a grab-bag option at a reduced price. The pop-up store will be open from May 6 through May 18 and contactless curbside pickup will be available on May 23 in either Arlington Heights or Northfield.

In addition to finding beautiful dahlias, shoppers will be helping to fund a great cause. CSDS will be donate 50 percent of its profits to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.

For more information or to order your American Dahlia Society registered plants, visit centralstatesdahliasociety.com.