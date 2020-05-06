Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

North Shorts

by
Leave a Comment

You didn’t see a lot of birds near your house today when you walked alone for privacy and fresh air. It was quiet. Just sun and the hum of bugs. Trees starting to bud. North Shore gardens promising flowers soon. But, wait, when you looked up there was a Red-tailed Hawk circling overhead. He looked like a kid with arms outstretched pretending to be an airplane. It wasn’t hunting. When hawks hunt they drop from a branch onto a squirrel, or dive in fast to grab a duck. No, he was doing what he was doing just because it was fun. Maybe he was looking at you and thinking: that neighbor is out for a walk … just because it’s fun. Most bird sightings are quick. Not this one. You got a leisurely look at this big bad bird as it lingered over the path you guys shared.  The fanned tail was backlit, showing its red color. The wings were wide and flat. The beak, curved and pointed. Talons were tucked-in, weapons not in use for the moment. You weren’t seeing a lot of birds today, but you were seeing a lot of bird. This column was adapted by Mike Lubow from his book: Wild Notes: Observations over time about birds and other fleeting things.

This column was adapted by Mike Lubow from his book: Wild Notes: Observations over time about birds and other fleeting things. Available on amazon.com.

Today’s top Stories

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.