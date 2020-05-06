Backyard Mixologist

What better time to practice your bartending skills than during this stay-at-home period? Be ready to impress friends on the patio this summer with your own refreshing rosé slushy cocktail. Inspired by Hampton Social’s signature Frosé, this decadent, frozen, light cocktail is perfect for a Derby party, garden soiree, or social distancing with cocktails outside. And, once restaurants reopen, be sure to order one on the outdoor patio at Hampton Social, located at Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie.

FROSÉ

Essentially a rosé slushy, the Frosé combines a frozen peach purée with a kick of vodka and the dry charm of a quality rosé.

Rose all day … and night.

INGREDIENTS

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Rosé

Peach purée