Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

Arts 4 Health

by
Leave a Comment

While much of the focus during the coronavirus outbreak has been on the impact it’s having on the economy, mental health officials and experts are highlighting the mental health challenges that come with being isolated.

As part of the NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Adolescent Partial Hospital Program and Transition Intensive Outpatient Program, Marcella Bicoff—a licensed clinical social worker and clinical manager for the programs—administers Arts 4 Health. The after-school art therapy program is for children, ages 12 to 18, on the North Shore who have special mental health needs or other challenges adapting to a traditional learning environment. Because of Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, the students are unable to meet during this time and are missing out from the program’s benefits.

“Our program is meant to be a safe, nonthreatening atmosphere for kids who don’t engage as much, and have a lack of motivation or financial resources, and that’s missing now,” Bicoff says “With kids aged 12 to 18 we’re seeing isolation, no peer groups, school or after-school activities, and there’s a lack of structure.”

Arts 4 Health is supported by the Myra Rubenstein Weis (MRW ) Benefit Committee. The committee was established in Rubenstein’s name after she passed away from cancer in 1990.

Bicoff collaborates with the Evanstonbased Institute for Therapy in the Arts and also the comedy troupe Second City and works closely with school districts in the region.

Eileen Rubenstein
Goldstein & Paul
Goldstein, MD,
founders of the Myra
Rubenstein Weis Health
Resource WhileCenter
PHOTOGRAPHY
BY ROBIN SUBAR

“We were surprised by how impactful Second City’s involvement was,” says Bicoff. “Staff clinicians are here the whole time and I would see how incredible it was for the kids to engage and be in the moment. We’re fortunate to have these resources.”

In past years, the MRW Benefit Committee has supported Arts 4 Health through funds raised at an annual luncheon. This year’s luncheon, scheduled for April, was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, MRW is offering an online auction to garner public support. The auction was launched on April 1 and runs through May 13.

“We were excited to introduce this innovative opportunity to raise funds with the MRW Benefit Committee,” explains Eileen Rubenstein Goldstein, co-founder. “We wanted to offer an alternative because we recognize that many community members still want to be part of the ‘event’ in some way. The online auction offers the opportunity to shop for some beautiful items from home while supporting NorthShore programs—a win for all of us.”

To support the MRW B e n e f i t C o m m i t te e online auction, visit aesbid.com/mrw20.

Today’s top Stories

  • Arts 4 Health

    Written by Mitch Hurst May 05 2020

    While much of the focus during the coronavirus outbreak has been on the impact it’s having on the economy, mental…

    Read More

  • Fur-Ever Home

    Written by Kemmie Ryan May 04 2020

    If there’s a silver lining in the wake of the pandemic, it’s the increase in adoptions and foster families stepping…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.