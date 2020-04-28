Philanthropic Photos

Photography and charity rank high on Lake Forest-based photographer Heidi Clifton’s favorite activities, so when she decided to combine the two it was a natural fit. Clifton owns Cecily George Photography, a company named after her stepdaughter and son, which launched in May 2017. When forming her business, Clifton wanted to give back to her community as a part of her business model and decided to donate 25 percent of her photography proceeds to Meals on Wheels Chicago (MOWC).

As with many businesses in the most recent weeks, Clifton was forced to take a look at her current business operations and make adjustments in light of the Covid-19 outbreak and stay-at-home order. She chose to adopt “19- minute” photography sessions for April and May 2020 and is donating 100 percent of the $100 session fee to MOWC, a philanthropic fund to which she’s donated more than $5,500.

MOWC is a philanthropic effort which supports Chicago’s homebound seniors and individuals with disabilities by raising funds to support in-home meal delivery.

“Our seniors are at a greater risk when it comes to Covid-19. MOWC has continued to ensure our seniors are getting meals delivered during this time, but they are in dire need of funds to continue serving the thousands of seniors and individuals with disabilities who are relying on them,” says Clifton.

To stay in accordance with social distancing standards, the “19-minute” photoshoots are for families and will be held in outdoor locations ranging from yards and porches to open fields, on the NorthShore . Clifton ensures that she will be standing at least 10 feet from her subjects at all times. Clients will receive digital highresolution images afterward, making the entire session nocontact.

With the weather warming and many families spending extra time together, Cecily George is serving up an opportunity to remember your time together and give back.

For more information or to book a session, visit cecilygeorge.com.