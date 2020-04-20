There is something to be said about a grateful person during a difficult time. As our communities, the nation, and the world continue the grueling fight against COVID-19 and its ancillary effects, we wanted to take a moment to recount some of the expressions of gratitude from members of the local community.

Diana Schaps of Citywoods in Highland Park expressed her gratitude for many of the workers currently working in essential jobs, “I am grateful beyond words to all the heroes working tirelessly on the front lines: the doctors, nurses, and the health care professionals committed to treating and healing us. I am humbled by the courage and duty of so many people who work with the public throughout this time in the grocery stores, airports, post offices, and so on, providing us with our essential needs. And I am grateful that my family so far is healthy, and working together the best we can, to ensure that we stay that way.”

With so much uncertainty surrounding homes and businesses during this crisis, there have been some silver linings. Some people were encouraged by the unique opportunity that the quarantine time has brought to their families.

Joan Lynch of Lynch Construction in Lake Bluff mentioned, “The irony of our current situation in the U.S. is that it is bringing families together in a way that we don’t see on a regular basis—family dinner time. Everyone, whether in college or grade school are looking forward to the dinner hour. This is a very special consequence of this quarantine time.”

Take a read of some of the North Shore community members’ reflections on gratitude, and share with us what you are grateful for at [email protected].

“In these challenging times, we are extremely grateful that our extended family, friends, and employees remain healthy. Fortunately, as of yet we don’t know anyone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.” – ALYSON ARON, IMPERIAL MOTORS

“This crisis has been a unique opportunity to hit the pause button and learn about myself and the people in my life. No one should be hoarding toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and medications they really don’t need. I’m choosing to lean on my faith, family, and friends. We will get through this if we all use some common sense and find ways to help each other.” – BRIAN MCCASKEY, CHICAGO BEARS

“I’m very grateful for so many reasons. I’m so grateful that after 66 years I’m still relatively healthy, that my wife and l are very much in love, and that we both feel a sense of purpose. But if there is one thing that I am most grateful for, that would be my faith. I truly believe each one of us was made for a purpose. We must remember, hopefully sooner than later that our time is short; we’re given a wonderful opportunity to love hard on those around us. When we do, we realize how blessed we are and that fosters gratitude.” – BRITT CARTER, BRITT CARTER & COMPANY

“I am personally grateful for all of the essential workers who are committed to their jobs, providing all of what we need and risking potential exposure to COVID-19. During this time, I believe we are re-evaluating what we call ‘essential.’ Thank you to all of you who are so desperately needed today. Please stay healthy and strong while the rest of us stay out of your way to keep you safe. I am also grateful for my family who keeps me laughing and focused on what is important.” – LISA BERTAGNA, WELLS FARGO PRIVATE BANK

“I am grateful for the PALS and nursing staff at the Belmont Village in Glenview for taking care of my 90-year-old father who has been quarantined for the past 30 days. They are kind loving angels. I long to give my papa a big hug and kiss after this is over.” – JILL ALBERTS, JILL ALBERTS JEWELRY

“I’m thankful for all the dedicated healthcare professionals and first responders that are keeping us all safe. They are the best in the world and we, as Americans, are truly blessed to have them.” – STEVEN ESPOSITO, MORGAN STANLEY

“These days, I am particularly grateful for an abundance of quality time with my husband, my two children, and my three cuddly pups. The beautiful early-blooming spring flowers that are popping up in my yard carry the hope and promise of a new season, for which I am also very grateful.” – ASHLEY QUICKSILVER, a t h e n e

“I’m grateful for the simple things —long walks; board games; and having family movie night, every night. The extra time with our teenagers is priceless!” – CHRIS WEBB, WEBB FINANCIAL GROUP

“In the most life-altering time we have ever faced, we are brought daily to fully recognize gratitude. As we watch those on the medical frontlines, we are grateful for the human capacity that allows courage and compassion to triumph over fear and selfishness. As we watch the search for cures, we are grateful for science and education that brings light into the dark corners of the unknown and sweeps out myths and false hope. And we are grateful for a free press and information, for those dedicated to reflecting our world in fuller depth and understanding.” – BILL KURTIS & DONNA LA PIETRA