Wellness Walk Goes Virtual

In the age of social distancing, nonprofits are getting creative while fundraising this year. With many organizations cancelling or postponing their critical spring fundraisers for later, in-person events, some are turning to virtual events.

Cancer Wellness Center (CWC) in Northbrook originally planned to hold its annual Stepping Up to Wellness Run/Walk on April 26 at Independence Grove. However, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and after Governor Pritzker extended his Stay at Home Executive Order through the end of April, CWC decided to move its event to a virtual race with flexible timing.

A virtual race allows supporters to register and participate from any location they choose. The self-paced race can be completed anywhere—treadmill, track, or trail—until May 26. Participants can even start a virtual team to keep the momentum going. Supporters are still encouraged to practice the six-foot distancing protocol called on by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CWC’s annual event usually draws more than one thousand people, raising awareness and critical funds for the nonprofits’ free programs and services to directly improve the emotional and physical well-being of people affected by cancer. The organization is hoping that just as many will participate this year despite the new format. CWC has continued to provide services, and even add on videoconferencing programs, during the COVID-19 crisis.

Registration is $45 and includes a t-shirt, race bib, and finisher’s certificate. For more information or to register, visit p2p.onecause.com/cwcvirtualsteppingup2020/home.