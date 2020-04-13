Community Relief

As the nation continues to fight the battle against COVID-19, local nonprofit The Lake County Community Foundation (LCCF), has launched a new, permanent countywide resource—The Lake County Community Crisis Relief Fund. The fund is set to support critical needs during an emergency, immediately, and in the future.

LCCF Executive Director Maggie Morales explains, “We anticipate the impact of COVID-19 will be felt in a myriad of ways beyond the next six months. Establishing this essential resource will not only provide our nonprofit partners with the funding they need to respond to urgent needs that our Lake County residents are facing right now, but will also ensure that we can respond quickly and efficiently when crises emerge throughout the county well into the future.”

Funds will be granted to those nonprofit health and human service organizations in good standing with the IRS that are addressing basic needs of Lake County residents during a community or countywide emergency.

As the Foundation works quickly to build this critical fund, it recently received a generous $300,000 commitment from the Julian Grace Foundation and a $100,000 commitment from Horizon Therapeutics in support of the effort.

Steve Sarowitz, president of the Julian Grace Foundation and chairman of Paylocity explained, “As a resident of Lake County and someone who deeply cares about and understands the immense needs of the county, I’m pleased to support the LCCF Crisis Relief Fund with a leadership gift from our family foundation. What this crisis is teaching us is that we are one human family and that we are all in this together. Now is the time for those of us in Lake County who have been blessed to stand up for our neighbors who are in need.”

The fund will be administered through LCCF with guidance from a core crisis response team comprised of representatives of LCCF, the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Lake County, the Lake County Health Department, Lake County Community Development Division, and community residents identified by our nonprofit partners.

Timothy Walbert, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Horizon Therapeutics urged community members to also contribute to the fund, “We are proud to partner with LCCF to provide critical support to our local nonprofit agencies as they work to care for our neighbors throughout the county during this time of crisis. We hope that businesses and people throughout the county will join us in supporting this urgent need.”

For more information or to donate to the Lake County Community Crisis Relief Fund please, visit lakecountycf. org. If you wish to make a gift by check, please make your check payable to: The Lake County Community Foundation, 114 S. Genesee, Suite 505, Waukegan, IL 60085 and please indicate “The Lake County Community Crisis Relief Fund” in the memo.