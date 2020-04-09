Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Top Ad

Sign up for the Daily North Shore Email

Take Comfort

by
Leave a Comment

SKILLET CHICKEN POT PIE WITH BUTTERNUT SQUASH BY THE BON APPÉTIT TEST KITCHEN BON APPÉTIT FEBRUARY 2013

With the stay-at-home order in effect in Illinois, and families preparing most of their own meals, The North Shore Weekend offers this recipe for Chicken Pot Pie. It’s the perfect time to prepare a nutritious meal for your family. Even novice cooks can elevate their cooking game with this one-skillet meal that’s sure to impress.

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

ACTIVE TIME: 30 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 1 hour 15 minutes

Lay the puff pastry over the skillet for a pretty look. Use any brand; the weight may vary, but either way you’ll have enough to work with.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 cup frozen white pearl onions, thawed
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
  • 1 small bunch kale, center ribs and stems removed, leaves chopped
  • Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 small butternut squash, peeled, cut into 1/2” pieces (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 rotisserie chicken, meat torn into bite-size pieces (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry (such as Dufour or Pepperidge Farm), thawed
  • 1 large egg

PREPARATION

Place a rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 425°F. Heat oil in an 8-inch cast-iron or other heavy ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, about 4 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium-low. Add garlic and sage to skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic begins to brown, about 2 minutes.

Add kale and season with salt and pepper. Cook, tossing often, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle flour over. Cook, stirring constantly, for 4 minutes.

Stir in broth, 1/2-cupful at a time, then add squash. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until squash is just softened and broth is thickened, 8-10 minutes. Add chicken to skillet, stir, and season with salt and pepper.

Unfold pastry and smooth any creases; place over skillet, allowing corners to hang over sides. Whisk egg and 1 tsp water in a small bowl. Brush pastry with egg wash; cut four 1-inch slits in top to vent.

Bake pot pie until pastry is beginning to brown, 15-20 min. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F and bake until pastry is deep golden brown and crisp, 15-20 min. longer. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Per serving: 260 calories, 14 g fat, 2 g fiber. Nutritional analysis provided by Bon Appétit, epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/skillet-chicken-potpie-with-butternut-squash-51143240.

Today’s top Stories

  • Take Comfort

    Written by Kemmie Ryan April 09 2020

    With the stay-at-home order in effect in Illinois, and families preparing most of their own meals, The North Shore Weekend…

    Read More

  • Shaking My Head at...

    Written by Bill McLean April 08 2020

    My feet hurt. My mind churns.
    Behold a new regular walker’s reality in this nascent COVID-19 Age. Painful and blissful,…

    Read More

Mobile Ads Second

Recently Added

Mobile Ads Third

Recent Comments

Mobile Ads Fourth

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Daily North Shore encourages comments, but we have specific guidelines that you can find here. A general principle is: Do not state anything in a comment that you would not say in public and do not state anything about another person that you would not say to his or her face.

Post comment mobile ad section

Social

  • Follow Us

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube

Copyright © 2020. All Rights reserved.