Take Comfort

With the stay-at-home order in effect in Illinois, and families preparing most of their own meals, The North Shore Weekend offers this recipe for Chicken Pot Pie. It’s the perfect time to prepare a nutritious meal for your family. Even novice cooks can elevate their cooking game with this one-skillet meal that’s sure to impress.

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

ACTIVE TIME: 30 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 1 hour 15 minutes

Lay the puff pastry over the skillet for a pretty look. Use any brand; the weight may vary, but either way you’ll have enough to work with.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup frozen white pearl onions, thawed

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1 small bunch kale, center ribs and stems removed, leaves chopped

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 small butternut squash, peeled, cut into 1/2” pieces (about 1 1/2 cups)

1/2 rotisserie chicken, meat torn into bite-size pieces (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (such as Dufour or Pepperidge Farm), thawed

1 large egg

PREPARATION

Place a rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 425°F. Heat oil in an 8-inch cast-iron or other heavy ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, about 4 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium-low. Add garlic and sage to skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic begins to brown, about 2 minutes.

Add kale and season with salt and pepper. Cook, tossing often, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle flour over. Cook, stirring constantly, for 4 minutes.

Stir in broth, 1/2-cupful at a time, then add squash. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until squash is just softened and broth is thickened, 8-10 minutes. Add chicken to skillet, stir, and season with salt and pepper.

Unfold pastry and smooth any creases; place over skillet, allowing corners to hang over sides. Whisk egg and 1 tsp water in a small bowl. Brush pastry with egg wash; cut four 1-inch slits in top to vent.

Bake pot pie until pastry is beginning to brown, 15-20 min. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F and bake until pastry is deep golden brown and crisp, 15-20 min. longer. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Per serving: 260 calories, 14 g fat, 2 g fiber. Nutritional analysis provided by Bon Appétit, epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/skillet-chicken-potpie-with-butternut-squash-51143240.