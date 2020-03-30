The novel Covid-19 Virus, or the coronavirus, has upended life as we know it, at least for now and the coming days. On Friday, March 20, Governor Pritzker issued Executive Order 2020-10, ordering all Illinoisans to stay in their homes to prevent further spread of the virus. It’s important to note this is not a “lockdown.” Illinoisans can leave their homes to obtain essential products and services, such as purchasing food at a grocery store, doing their laundry at a laundromat, or taking their dogs for a walk.

Here are 20 things North Shore residents can do in response to the spread of the virus and the “stay-at-home” order:

• Take the dog—or just yourself—for a walk along the lakefront as long as you practice social distancing. In other words, don’t gather around a bunch of other dog-walkers for a chat.

• Get takeout from a local restaurant that is providing takeout service during the stay-athome period. It’s a fantastic way to support local businesses while their dining rooms are closed.

• Call your doctor if you feel sick, especially if you’re exhibiting symptoms of the virus, which include a runny nose, sore throat, and breathing difficulty. Don’t head to the emergency room unless absolutely necessary.

• If you go out, wash your hands before you leave and when you get home. In addition to social distancing, doctors indicate washing the hands is an important preventative measure.

• Learn more about how the North Shore community is rallying to support each other through the crisis. For instance, 28 Mile Vodka in Highwood is turning its alcohol into hand sanitizer and providing it to first responders free of charge. That’s how you rally!

• If you’re feeling perfectly healthy, look for ways to volunteer for a nonprofit that is providing essential services such as home delivery of meals.

• Dust off that book you’ve told yourself for years that you would read. It will be a nice distraction from the barrage of negative news coming from the television.

• Get fit. Yes, you can do it even if all the local gyms are closed. Download an exercise app that can show you workouts you can do at home.

• Arrange online meetups with your friends and neighbors. Sure, it’s not the real thing, but use technology to lift each other’s spirits. Ask if there’s anything each other needs or if there’s any way you can help during this time.

• Learn a new skill. There will never be a better time to learn how to knit or make pizza o r program a website. • Reminisce. Get out your old school or college yearbooks and think about the good old days. Bonus points for Googling or searching for your old classmates on Facebook!

• Binge-watch some new or classic shows. A few suggestions: The Sopranos, Ozark, Breaking Bad, Veep, Justified.

• Take an online course. Think you have the chops to be a screenwriter? David Mamet offers an online screenwriting course through Masterclass. Masterclass offers classes on everything from history to magic.

• Catalogue your book, CD, or album collection. There might come a time when you want to put your collection on eBay. Now you’ll be ready.

• Surprise your friends with snail mail. Write some letters of encouragement to friends and family. You’ll put a smile on their faces during a difficult time.

• Learn how to meditate. There are a thousand apps in the app store that cover many different forms of meditation. These are hard times to keep a positive outlook. Meditation may help.

• Read the book, then watch the movie. Which was better? Start with Mario Puzo’s The Godfather trilogy of films by Martin Scorsese.

• Clean up your junk. You know all that stuff you’ve collected over the years and haven’t used since 2005? Get rid of it.

• Play Scrabble or another board game with the family. Make it competitive. Loser does the dishes!

• Finally, do nothing. Let your mind rest.