221 Glenwood Road Lake Forest

4 Bedrooms / 2.2 Bathrooms
$1,149,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Susan Amory Weninger
847.295.0700
Feel free to request a virtual walk through with
listing agent. This timeless home, designed by
renown architect Jerome Cerny, was masterfully
renovated and expanded by Goebeler. The remodeled
chef’s kitchen provides top-of-the-line appliances,
custom white cabinetry, butler’s pantry with
wine fridge, and sunlit eating area. The first floor also
includes a cozy library and formal dining room. The
second floor features a master suite with a spa-like
bath and three additional large bedrooms. Don’t
miss the rare opportunity to live in a meticulously
maintained and updated home situated on a quiet
cul-de-sac and steps to the coveted Waveland Park!
