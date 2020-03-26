Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

221 Glenwood Road Lake Forest

by
4 Bedrooms / 2.2 Bathrooms

$1,149,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Susan Amory Weninger

847.295.0700

[email protected]

Feel free to request a virtual walk through with

listing agent. This timeless home, designed by

renown architect Jerome Cerny, was masterfully

renovated and expanded by Goebeler. The remodeled

chef’s kitchen provides top-of-the-line appliances,

custom white cabinetry, butler’s pantry with

wine fridge, and sunlit eating area. The first floor also

includes a cozy library and formal dining room. The

second floor features a master suite with a spa-like

bath and three additional large bedrooms. Don’t

miss the rare opportunity to live in a meticulously

maintained and updated home situated on a quiet

cul-de-sac and steps to the coveted Waveland Park!

