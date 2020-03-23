Call Chef Sarah

Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated headlines in recent weeks. People are planning and adjusting to new routines and tasks; some of which include preparing nutritious meals, as restaurants in Illinois have been ordered by Governor J.B. Pritzker to stop in-house service. Chef Sarah Stegner, co-owner of Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook, is here to help—offering a personal cooking hotline.

Stegner is a two-time James Beard-award winning chef, founding board member of Green City Market, and advocate for sustainability and healthy eating for children.

Chef Sarah Stegner

“Our goal is to help you plan a nutritious, balanced meal with what you have at home and make it possible for you to be comfortable cooking for you and your family,” said Stegner. “Examples of questions we expect are how to properly roast a chicken; how to cook dried beans; what to make with root vegetables; how to make a potato gratin; and what to do with your leftovers.”

The cooking hotline will be open between 2 to 4 p.m. daily by calling 847-920-8437. Prairie Grass Cafe is also offering curbside service for call-in to-go orders. To order please call 847-205- 4433.

