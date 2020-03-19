Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

13 Woodley Road, Winnetka

6 Bedrooms / 7.2 Bathrooms

$4,299,900

Exclusively Presented By: Jena Radnay 312.925.9899 [email protected]

An “all-star team build” completed in 2015 by architect Paul Konstant, Athens Builders, Studio41, and Rocco Fiore with a “transitional, timeless design” set on nearly an acre. Hand selected exterior bricks from South Carolina brings a southern charm blended with a modern interior elegance at this one of a kind Nantucket home. Beautiful two story vestibule foyer sets the tone for this magnificent home with high ceilings, wide plank oak hardwood floors and sunlight beaming throughout. Expansive living room with coffered ceilings and limestone fireplace opens to an elegant dining. A true private retreat impeccably finished with the finest details and exquisite design

