1116 Wincanton Drive, Deerfield

4+1(below) / 4.1 Bath
$849,000
Exclusively Presented By: Rubenstein Fox Team/ Laura Kerstein, Baird & Warner Highland Park 847.209.1131 [email protected]
Amazing 4+1 bedroom move-in-ready home! Whether entertaining friends and relatives at large social events, hosting your children’s friends, looking to relax in private, or work from home, this 4,600+ square foot home is versatile enough to accommodate it all. Fabulous open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and abundant windows provide natural light and an amazing open feeling. Recently updated, open concept kitchen with double granite islands for entertaining and/or prep work. Adjacent is a circular breakfast eating area and large great room with soaring ceilings and skylights that will be a major factor in your daily lives. Host large holiday dinners in style in the roomy dining area connected to the kitchen via a wonderful butler’s pantry. Unique to this flexible floor plan are TWO main floor master bedrooms with luxurious full baths, ideal for in law/nanny suites or private office. Two more bedrooms upstairs with a jack & jill bath and additional bonus room/office. Full finished lower level with fifth bedroom/exercise room, beautiful full bath, game room, theater area, bar & a large storage room. Taxes successfully appealed.
Post a Comment