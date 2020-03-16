Trade publication Bishbash’s top Chicago area charity event returns to the Hilton Chicago on Saturday, April 18. More than 800 guests will gather for The American Cancer Society Discovery Ball, the annual black-tie gala, featuring live and silent auctions, an elegant dinner, live entertainment, and late-night dancing. The theme for this year’s ball is “Be Bold and Rise Up,” and it aims to raise funds for important cancer research and awareness.

The ball’s co-presenting sponsors are powerhouse technology companies G2, the world’s leading software and review platform; and Salesforce, a preeminent customer management solution.

“Discovery Ball is an incredible opportunity for the business community to unite to support research and all who are impacted by cancer—which is all of us, in some way,” says G2 Co-Founder and CEO Godard Abel. “Together with the American Cancer Society we can all help save lives and ensure services and support for families facing cancer.”

In addition to raising funds for cancer research, the event also honors corporate and individual leaders who have partnered with the American Cancer Society to help further the organization’s mission of eliminating cancer. This year’s honorees include Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois, which will receive a corporate partner award; Jared Demakos, former Chicago State men’s basketball captain, who will be the survivorship honoree; and, Jeff Liljeberg, JLL international director, who will be the leadership honoree.

The funds raised from the Discovery Ball are used for groundbreaking cancer research and many programs and services, including rides to treatment, lodging when treatment is far from home, and the American Cancer Society’s 24/7/365 helpline, which fields more than 1 million inquiries about cancer each year.

The gala will be immediately followed by an after-party featuring music to be announced. Last year’s Discovery Ball featured Marz and musical entertainment from Barenaked Ladies.

According to the American Cancer Society, this year there will be more than 1.8 million new cases of cancer in the United States, and more than 606,000 deaths from cancer. The organization notes that’s almost 5,000 new cases and 1,700 deaths a day.

The 2019 event raised more than $2.1 million, and since its inception the event has raised more than $36 million toward the fight against cancer. Past events have featured James Cordon, Maria Bartiromo, Randy Newman, Natalie Cole, and Katie Couric.

About last year’s event, which featured the theme, “Where Hope Grows,” BizBash stated: “It had the feel of a lavish garden party,” with unique designs created by HMR, a leading design firm in Chicago.

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force with 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. In addition to raising funds for cancer research, the organization offers many opportunities for individuals to volunteer in the fight against cancer, including supporting local American Cancer Society offices, volunteering at a Hope Lodge, the organization’s residences that help cancer patients feel at home, or at a Discovery Shop, where the society raises additional funds for research.

Additional information about the American Cancer Society Discovery Ball 2020 and a limited number of party tickets are available at discoveryball. org. Sponsorship includes tickets to the gala and after party. Visit the website for additional information and contacts.