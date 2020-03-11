1253 Breckenridge Court, Lake Forest
5 Bedrooms / 3.1 Bathrooms
$869,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, Kiki Clark & Polly Richardson
847.804.0969
[email protected], [email protected]
Custom built home on private cul-de-sac. Two-story foyer opens to formal living room with vaulted/beamed ceiling and
wood burning fireplace and separate dining room. Renovated kitchen with island seating, sitting area gas fireplace and
sliding door to back patio. Family room with custom built-ins and wood-burning fireplace. First floor has office or 5th
bedroom with private full bath. Updated bathrooms. Master suite with renovated bathroom, heated floors, tub, separate
shower and walk-in closet. Three additional second floor bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout first floor and master
bedroom. First floor mudroom/laundry room. Finished basement with recreation room, seperate playroom/workout
room and lots of storage! Three Car Garage, Blue Stone Patio, Lawn Sprinkler, Invisible Dog Fence and Professional
Landscaping. Located on one acre wooded lot adjacent to Forest Preserves.
