1756 Surrey Lane, Lake Forest

by
6 Bedrooms / 4.2 Bathrooms

$1,245,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Pat Denenberg

847.644.5921

[email protected]

Laura Hara

847.338.2661

[email protected]

Stunning and timeless, stone and stucco French Country style home on a quiet street in a beautiful neighborhood. Chef’s

eat-in kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite countertops, all stainless steel Viking appliancess, copper farm sink, full

size wine fridge and island with breakfast bar and prep sink. Elegant master bedroom suite boasts vaulted ceilings, Juliette

balcony and private sun deck. Convenient first floor laundry, plus additional laundry room in the finished basement.

Formal living room with gas fireplace and cozy family room with built-ins and wood-burning fireplace. Hardwood

floors, professionally organized closets throughout, home generator, irrigation system, truly too much to list!

