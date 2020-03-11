1756 Surrey Lane, Lake Forest

6 Bedrooms / 4.2 Bathrooms
$1,245,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Pat Denenberg
847.644.5921
Laura Hara
847.338.2661
Stunning and timeless, stone and stucco French Country style home on a quiet street in a beautiful neighborhood. Chef’s
eat-in kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite countertops, all stainless steel Viking appliancess, copper farm sink, full
size wine fridge and island with breakfast bar and prep sink. Elegant master bedroom suite boasts vaulted ceilings, Juliette
balcony and private sun deck. Convenient first floor laundry, plus additional laundry room in the finished basement.
Formal living room with gas fireplace and cozy family room with built-ins and wood-burning fireplace. Hardwood
floors, professionally organized closets throughout, home generator, irrigation system, truly too much to list!
