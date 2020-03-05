Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

339 N Deere Park West Drive, Highland Park

5 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms

$1,200,000

Beth Wexler

312.446.6666

[email protected]

Joey Gault

312.961.6699

[email protected]

Stunning and gracious home located in coveted N Deere Park. Brand

new master bath, dressing room, and 2nd floor laundry just completed!

Recent updates include dark stained hardwood floors, crown moldings and

decorative millwork. Newly renovated kitchen with white cabinetry, porcelain

counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious eat-in area with fireplace.

Spacious lower level with rec room, exercise/dance room and full bath. New

laundry room with storage. Professionally landscaped yard with patio. Great

east location with beach rights!

