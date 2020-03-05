339 N Deere Park West Drive, Highland Park

5 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms
$1,200,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Beth Wexler
312.446.6666
Joey Gault
312.961.6699
Stunning and gracious home located in coveted N Deere Park. Brand
new master bath, dressing room, and 2nd floor laundry just completed!
Recent updates include dark stained hardwood floors, crown moldings and
decorative millwork. Newly renovated kitchen with white cabinetry, porcelain
counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious eat-in area with fireplace.
Spacious lower level with rec room, exercise/dance room and full bath. New
laundry room with storage. Professionally landscaped yard with patio. Great
east location with beach rights!
Post a Comment