238 Buckminster Court, Lake Bluff

4 Bedrooms / 3.2 Bathrooms

$799,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Rina Du Toit, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

847.814.8648

[email protected]

Private large lot on a cul de sac. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, skylights

and wood floors throughout. The custom kitchen with granite and stainless

appliances includes a wine fridge, warming drawer and double oven. The first

floor master features an updated spa-like bath with separate shower, walk in

closet, dressing counter area and sliders to a private deck. Three second level

bedrooms feature one bedroom en suite and two with half bath. each All

bathrooms are updated.The finished lookout basement has a wet bar and

refrigerator, and offers flexible space for other uses and ample storage. The roof

was just refurbished and the home was painted inside and out. Ready to move in!