130 Prospect Ave., Highland Park

5 Bedrooms / 3.1 Bathrooms

$795,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Ellen Chukerman,& Rebecca Gilberg, Baird & Warner Highland Park

847.507.5085, 312.401.3317

[email protected], [email protected]

This meticulously maintained and updated Brick & Cedar Colonial beautifully is

set on .48 acre in East HP. The 1st floor has the Living Room & Dining Room, 3

Season Sun Room, Kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite island & countertops

with sliders to backyard and a Family Room with a gas fireplace. 2nd floor features

a large Master Bedroom Suite with newer Bath and walk in closet, plus 4

Bedrooms and 2 additional updated Baths. Huge Basement with Rec Room and

loads of storage. Ideally located home near Town & Train and steps to Lake!

