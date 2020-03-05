130 Prospect Ave., Highland Park

5 Bedrooms / 3.1 Bathrooms
$795,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Ellen Chukerman,& Rebecca Gilberg, Baird & Warner Highland Park
847.507.5085, 312.401.3317
[email protected], [email protected]
This meticulously maintained and updated Brick & Cedar Colonial beautifully is
set on .48 acre in East HP. The 1st floor has the Living Room & Dining Room, 3
Season Sun Room, Kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite island & countertops
with sliders to backyard and a Family Room with a gas fireplace. 2nd floor features
a large Master Bedroom Suite with newer Bath and walk in closet, plus 4
Bedrooms and 2 additional updated Baths. Huge Basement with Rec Room and
loads of storage. Ideally located home near Town & Train and steps to Lake!
Post a Comment