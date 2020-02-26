Solti Foundation Awards Dinner

The Solti Foundation U.S. presented its prestigious 2019 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Fellow Award to Yaniv Dinur at a private club in Chicago. With 150 in attendance, guests enjoyed cocktails, followed by a program featuring foundation members and exquisite music before dinner was served. Among the performing artists were Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Jennifer Gunn accompanied by Kay Kim, and Lyric Opera’s Christian Van Horn accompanied by Eric Weimer. Nearly $100,000 was raised during the evening, adding to the more than $500,000 awarded to young American conductors by the Foundation since 2004.
