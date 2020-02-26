Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

320 Keystone Court, Glencoe

5 Bedrooms / 5.1 Bathrooms

$2,795,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Jody Dickstein

847.651.7100

[email protected]

Michael Dickstein

847.946.7600

[email protected]

Private Beach access in this stunning renovation of a 1999 K&R built home.

Renovated in 2016-2017 with the finest materials. All new windows and

doors. New high-end fixtures, including Solid Brass hardware/handles,

Newport Brass, Phylrich, Waterwork faucets. Stunning entry with 13.5

foot ceilings on most of the first floor. Unique trim work made of plaster.

Wood reclaimed, wide plank flooring. Full open sliders in the kitchen creates

indoor/outdoor living for entertaining bringing the outdoors in. Outside

are beautiful new patios and privacy landscape. Owner is allowed Riparian

Rights to a shared beach. Accompanied showings and 24 hour notice please.

