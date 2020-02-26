1620 Linden Avenue, Highland Park

4 Bedrooms / 2.2 Bathrooms
$784,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Margie Brooks, Baird & Warner Highland Park
847.494.7998
Classic well maintained Tudor in excellent East Highland Park location.
This 4 bedroom 2.2 bath home features a marble tiled foyer, oversized eat in
kitchen with outdoor access, and spacious room sizes. Formal living room with
fireplace and walls of double hung windows, family room with built ins and
access to deck, and large separate dining room. Mudroom and two main level
powder rooms. Second level offers luxury master suite with two generous
closets, and deluxe master bath/spa with marble tile, enormous shower, and
whirlpool tub. Three additional bedrooms with recently remodeled hall bat.
Lower level with abundant storage space, laundry room, and playroom/
recreation room. Sun drenched lushly landscaped yard with huge trex deck.
Two car garage. Walk to town, train, shopping, schools, restaurants, and Lake
Michigan.
