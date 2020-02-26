Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

1620 Linden Avenue, Highland Park

4 Bedrooms / 2.2 Bathrooms

$784,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Margie Brooks, Baird & Warner Highland Park

847.494.7998

[email protected]

Classic well maintained Tudor in excellent East Highland Park location.

This 4 bedroom 2.2 bath home features a marble tiled foyer, oversized eat in

kitchen with outdoor access, and spacious room sizes. Formal living room with

fireplace and walls of double hung windows, family room with built ins and

access to deck, and large separate dining room. Mudroom and two main level

powder rooms. Second level offers luxury master suite with two generous

closets, and deluxe master bath/spa with marble tile, enormous shower, and

whirlpool tub. Three additional bedrooms with recently remodeled hall bat.

Lower level with abundant storage space, laundry room, and playroom/

recreation room. Sun drenched lushly landscaped yard with huge trex deck.

Two car garage. Walk to town, train, shopping, schools, restaurants, and Lake

Michigan.

