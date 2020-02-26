Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

130 Rue Foret, Lake Forest

by
5 Bedrooms / 6.3 Bathrooms

$4,199,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Mona Hellinga, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

847.814.1855

[email protected]

One-of-a-kind fabulous! Brick Georgian estate, perfectly sited on two gated

acres overlooking LF Open Lands. Gorgeous, yet comfortable interior with

volume ceilings, spacious rooms, impeccable design and luxurious finishes.

Curved center staircase, elevator to all levels, separate wing with indoor pool,

spa and sauna. The paneled library has wonderful built-ins, a private bath

and ample room for several desks. Recent kitchen and bath renovations

represent the best of the best; must see to appreciate the fine craftsmanship,

exceptional stone work and attention to detail. The master suite is a dream

with fireplace, spa bath and huge custom walk-in closets. All 5 bedrooms are

en suite. The English lower level has 12’ ceilings w/windows above grade, 3

fireplaces, a deluxe bar and over 4,000 sq ft. Beautifully landscaped grounds

with limestone terraces, outdoor pool, spa, dog run and basketball court. This

home offers unparalleled entertainment possibilities and resort style living!

