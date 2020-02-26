130 Rue Foret, Lake Forest

5 Bedrooms / 6.3 Bathrooms
$4,199,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Mona Hellinga, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
847.814.1855
One-of-a-kind fabulous! Brick Georgian estate, perfectly sited on two gated
acres overlooking LF Open Lands. Gorgeous, yet comfortable interior with
volume ceilings, spacious rooms, impeccable design and luxurious finishes.
Curved center staircase, elevator to all levels, separate wing with indoor pool,
spa and sauna. The paneled library has wonderful built-ins, a private bath
and ample room for several desks. Recent kitchen and bath renovations
represent the best of the best; must see to appreciate the fine craftsmanship,
exceptional stone work and attention to detail. The master suite is a dream
with fireplace, spa bath and huge custom walk-in closets. All 5 bedrooms are
en suite. The English lower level has 12’ ceilings w/windows above grade, 3
fireplaces, a deluxe bar and over 4,000 sq ft. Beautifully landscaped grounds
with limestone terraces, outdoor pool, spa, dog run and basketball court. This
home offers unparalleled entertainment possibilities and resort style living!
