950 Benson Lane, Liberyville

4 + 1 (Bsmt) Bedrooms / 7.1 Bathrooms

$1,799,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Sam Lubeck, Baird & Warner Highland Park

847-370-7707

[email protected]

Spectacular custom-built 5-bedroom, 7.1-bathroom stone and stucco home

on 2.35 acres in Green Oaks. Living room with 20-foot ceilings, dining room

surrounded by regal pillars, chef’s kitchen with island and high-end stainless

steel appliances, breathtaking views of your acreage from family room and

eating area, and radiant heat travertine floors. On the second floor, you will find

a bonus room and three bedrooms, including the master suite which features

his and hers walk-in closets, luxury bathroom with heated floors and enormous

balcony Watch your favorite movies and TV shows in the 3rd floor theater. The

basement features a custom bar, wine room, game room, exercise room, media

room, huge bedroom, office, sauna/steam room and 9-foot coffered ceilings.

5-car garage with elevated ceiling, has an adjacent full bath. The coach house

with bedroom, full bath, large kitchen and family room can provide $2000

monthly rental income.