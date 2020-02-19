950 Benson Lane, Liberyville

4 + 1 (Bsmt) Bedrooms / 7.1 Bathrooms
$1,799,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Sam Lubeck, Baird & Warner Highland Park
847-370-7707
Spectacular custom-built 5-bedroom, 7.1-bathroom stone and stucco home
on 2.35 acres in Green Oaks. Living room with 20-foot ceilings, dining room
surrounded by regal pillars, chef’s kitchen with island and high-end stainless
steel appliances, breathtaking views of your acreage from family room and
eating area, and radiant heat travertine floors. On the second floor, you will find
a bonus room and three bedrooms, including the master suite which features
his and hers walk-in closets, luxury bathroom with heated floors and enormous
balcony Watch your favorite movies and TV shows in the 3rd floor theater. The
basement features a custom bar, wine room, game room, exercise room, media
room, huge bedroom, office, sauna/steam room and 9-foot coffered ceilings.
5-car garage with elevated ceiling, has an adjacent full bath. The coach house
with bedroom, full bath, large kitchen and family room can provide $2000
monthly rental income.
