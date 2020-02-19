721 Hunter Lane, Lake Forest

5 Bedrooms / 6.1 Bathrooms
$1,350,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Andra O’Neil
847.650.9093
This newer, custom built home offers luxurious finishes and exquisite quality
throughout. An elegant, two-story foyer with circular staircase welcomes
you into this home with open floor plan, generous room sizes and beautiful
Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. The gorgeous kitchen features stone floors,
large island, tons of cabinets, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The
kitchen opens to the gracious family room with beautiful limestone fireplace.
The Master Suite boasts a wonderful sitting area with fireplace, a huge
walk-in closet and a luxurious bath with tub and separate shower. Tons of
storage and a three-car garage make this a fabulous home!
