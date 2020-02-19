Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

721 Hunter Lane, Lake Forest

5 Bedrooms / 6.1 Bathrooms

$1,350,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Andra O’Neil

847.650.9093

[email protected]

This newer, custom built home offers luxurious finishes and exquisite quality

throughout. An elegant, two-story foyer with circular staircase welcomes

you into this home with open floor plan, generous room sizes and beautiful

Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. The gorgeous kitchen features stone floors,

large island, tons of cabinets, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The

kitchen opens to the gracious family room with beautiful limestone fireplace.

The Master Suite boasts a wonderful sitting area with fireplace, a huge

walk-in closet and a luxurious bath with tub and separate shower. Tons of

storage and a three-car garage make this a fabulous home!

