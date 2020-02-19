6315 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI

7 Bedrooms / 5.3 Bathrooms
$2,195,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Suzanne Olivieri, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
708.710.1128
Experience luxurious living at its best! This unprecedented lakefront Tudor
Revival estate was designed by Richard Phillip in 1928 & meticulously
updated & restored to perfection. Beautifully situated on 1.42 acres
overlooking Lake Michigan w/ approximately 157.5 feet of beachfront, this
home is ideal for gracious entertaining & comfortable family living. Grand
in every way but not overwhelming, enjoy the warmth & elegance of the
sun-filled rooms with amazing lake views. Interior features include a newer
slate roof, fabulous new high-end kitchen, luxurious master suite, en-suite
bedrooms, hand carved millwork & marble details, intricate stone mantles &
high plaster relief ceilings. Steps from downtown & Southport Marina, this
home is nothing short of magnificent! A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
