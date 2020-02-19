Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

6315 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI

by
7 Bedrooms / 5.3 Bathrooms

$2,195,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Suzanne Olivieri, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

708.710.1128

[email protected]

Experience luxurious living at its best! This unprecedented lakefront Tudor

Revival estate was designed by Richard Phillip in 1928 & meticulously

updated & restored to perfection. Beautifully situated on 1.42 acres

overlooking Lake Michigan w/ approximately 157.5 feet of beachfront, this

home is ideal for gracious entertaining & comfortable family living. Grand

in every way but not overwhelming, enjoy the warmth & elegance of the

sun-filled rooms with amazing lake views. Interior features include a newer

slate roof, fabulous new high-end kitchen, luxurious master suite, en-suite

bedrooms, hand carved millwork & marble details, intricate stone mantles &

high plaster relief ceilings. Steps from downtown & Southport Marina, this

home is nothing short of magnificent! A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

