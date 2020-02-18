Storybook Gala

The Wood Family Foundation (WFF) hosted 350 guests at Union Station in Chicago for an evening inspired by the classic childhood story, Harold and the Purple Crayon by Crockett Johnson. Raising more than $500,000 for WFF’s Pitch In mentoring program, guests enjoyed a cocktail reception followed by a welcome message by emcee and actress Bonnie Hunt, words by Kerry and Sarah Wood, and introduction of WFF Executive Director Laura Muriello. Doug Scott, president of A Better Chicago, received the 2019 Pitch In for Excellence Award and WFF Program Director Alex Krafft was recognized for her time and dedication to students in the Pitch In program. Guests ended the evening with dessert and musical entertainment by DJ Sye Young at the Storybook after-party.
