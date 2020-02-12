Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

735 Ardsley Road, Winnetka

6 Bedrooms / 6.3 Bathrooms

$3,349,000

Susan Davis

847.736.2443

[email protected]

Enter through a bridge of pine trees to this Stately English Country Tudor

on one of Winnetka’s few exclusive private roads. Grand yet warm, this

magnificent home is a truly spectacular property! Rare for the North Shore,

over an acre of rolling landscaped yard! This breathtaking home is rich in

detail! Elegant foyer leads to several rooms including a private office with

powder room, a gracious living room with elegant fireplace and floor to

ceiling windows, and truly spectacular sunroom complete with water fountain.

Centrally located in the heart of Winnetka, close to schools, train and

both the main Village and Hubbard Woods!

