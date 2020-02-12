Explore more of the publications in our portfolio here. Explore more of our portfolio.

720 Woodlawn Avenue, Lake Forest


4 Bedrooms / 2.2 Bathrooms

$659,900

Exclusively Presented By:

Jean Anderson & Donna Mancuso, Berkshire Hathaway

HomeServices Chicago

847.460.5412

[email protected],

[email protected]

This charming and well maintained east Lake Forest home has been freshly

painted throughout and offers an abundance of natural light. hardwood floors,

high ceilings and pretty architectural details throughout. The front hall flows

seamlessly into the formal living room w/wood burning fireplace. A delightful

sun room is located just off the living room. Newer eat-in kitchen w/stainless

steel appliances, breakfast bar and spacious eating area. The 2nd floor consists

of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, including the master bedroom with large

private bath and deck overlooking backyard. Finished basement includes

recreation room and office w/half bath. Close to town, train, schools and Lake.

