350 Larkspur Drive, Highland Park

4 + 1 Bsmt Bedrooms / 3.1 Bathrooms

$639,000

Exclusively Presented By:

Rebecca Gilberg, Baird & Warner Highland Park

312.401.3317

[email protected]

Spectacular Greta Lederer Mid-Century Ranch on nearly half an acre in the

desirable Braeside area. The open layout Dining, Living and Family Rooms have

the perfect flow for entertaining. NEWLY finished hardwood floors throughout

and great natural light with plenty of windows and skylights. Beautiful gourmet

eat in kitchen with high end stainless appliances and plenty of storage. Convenient

and spacious Mudroom/Laundry. Inviting Master Suite with bay window,

high ceilings and his & her walk in closets. Master Bath with double vanity, separate

shower and large whirlpool tub. Three additional bedrooms on the main level

with walk-in closets. Finished basement with Recreation Room, Bedroom, Bath

and cedar closet for storage. Enjoy your outdoor living with expansive patio space

and built in Outdoor Grill (2019). New Roof in 2019. Ideally located with close

proximity to Fink Park, US 41/I-94 Edens Expressway and more!

