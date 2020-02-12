350 Larkspur Drive, Highland Park

4 + 1 Bsmt Bedrooms / 3.1 Bathrooms
$639,000
Exclusively Presented By:
Rebecca Gilberg, Baird & Warner Highland Park
312.401.3317
Spectacular Greta Lederer Mid-Century Ranch on nearly half an acre in the
desirable Braeside area. The open layout Dining, Living and Family Rooms have
the perfect flow for entertaining. NEWLY finished hardwood floors throughout
and great natural light with plenty of windows and skylights. Beautiful gourmet
eat in kitchen with high end stainless appliances and plenty of storage. Convenient
and spacious Mudroom/Laundry. Inviting Master Suite with bay window,
high ceilings and his & her walk in closets. Master Bath with double vanity, separate
shower and large whirlpool tub. Three additional bedrooms on the main level
with walk-in closets. Finished basement with Recreation Room, Bedroom, Bath
and cedar closet for storage. Enjoy your outdoor living with expansive patio space
and built in Outdoor Grill (2019). New Roof in 2019. Ideally located with close
proximity to Fink Park, US 41/I-94 Edens Expressway and more!
